East Park unveils seven new water slides as part of $5M upgrade project
An east London tourist attraction is making an even bigger splash this summer.
East Park cut the ribbon on a new waterslide complex Friday evening.
The new Thames Tower brings the total number of slides at the recreational facility to seven.
New water slides at East park in London, Ont. on June 7, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV London)
"We're known as london's place to play and we love Londoners to come and play here. But you know London's growing and we're growing and with the water park we're attracting people from further and further away," said Alon Shatil, general manager.
New additions and upgrades represent a $5 million investment into the park.
East Park also features an executive golf course, a driving range, go-karts and mini-putt.
Ontario man considers selling house before mortgage payments rise $2,000, even after interest rate cut
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
Israel rescues 4 hostages kidnapped in a Hamas attack on Oct. 7. At least 55 dead in Gaza strikes
The army said it rescued Noa Argamani,25, Almog Meir Jan 21, Andrey Kozlov 27, and Shlomi Ziv (40), in a complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat.
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults that spanned over four decades, police west of Toronto announced on Friday.
McMaster pediatric surgery chief says deaths after tonsil surgery 'very rare'
The chief of pediatric surgery at McMaster Children's Hospital says the deaths following tonsil and adenoid surgeries at his hospital are 'tragic' and 'very rare.'
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly were ordered to stop painting their Toronto home. Here is why.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
Optimism is just what the doctor ordered. But what if I’m already too negative?
Optimism in itself is hardly a cure-all, but numerous studies over the decades have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes.
Blue Jay Davis Schneider deserve your all-star vote - just ask his sisters
Blue Jay Davis Schneider has some help with his all-star vote campaign: His two sisters.
Rishi Sunak's D-Day departure is just the latest in a long line of gaffes in U.K. election campaigns
Campaign gaffes are regular features of British elections. Some have more impact than others.
Former astronaut William Anders dies in plane crash off B.C. coast
Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic 'Earthrise' photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968, was killed Friday when the plane he was piloting alone plummeted into the waters off the San Juan Islands in Washington state.
Family of Joshua Tarnue still seeking answers following alleged killer’s arrest
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
Viral video sparks debate about shopping cart etiquette
Returning a shopping cart to the corral when you’re done with it may seem like common courtesy to some – but for others, it’s a chore. One TikTok post has reignited the debate.
Ont. woman shares challenges of living on disability benefits
A woman in Kitchener living on disability benefits is sharing just how hard the process is, and hoping more can be done to help.
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Windsor Goodfellows receives $10K donation to help the homeless
Mikhail Holdings Company donated $10,000 to Windsor Goodfellows in support of their efforts to feed local families and the homeless.
Southbound lanes of Hwy. 400 reopened after hours-long shut down following crash
A two-vehicle collision completely shut down a portion of Hwy. 400 Friday.
Vehicle stolen from Barrie home recovered
An arrest has been made in connection to a pickup truck stolen from a Barrie home this week that contained a wheelchair for a two-legged dog.
Dozens of vehicles damaged from potholes on Hwy. 400
More than two dozen vehicles sustained severe tire damage due to potholes in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 400.
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
Group that shot two moose from motorboat in northern Ont. fined $27K
Three people from Kapuskasing and Val Rita in northern Ontario have been fined and banned from hunting for 26 years for moose hunting violations in 2023.
CHEO TELETHON
CHEO TELETHON The 41st annual CHEO Telethon wraps up tonight on CTV Ottawa
The 41st annual CHEO Telethon wraps up tonight on CTV Ottawa after a two-week campaign of raising money and awareness about Ottawa's children's hospital.
Teen among 3 suspects facing charges following search warrant in Quinte West: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says three people are facing charges following the execution of a search warrant in Quinte West Wednesday.
Off to humid, cloudy, rainy Saturday in Ottawa
It’s going to a cloudy and rainy day with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon this Saturday in Ottawa.
Mississauga collision leaves one driver with serious injuries
Peel police say one person has been seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision in Mississauga.
Montreal woman wins Canada-wide pitch contest with menstrual pain relief device
A female-led Montreal company paving the way to relieving menstrual pain has come out victorious in a Canada-wide pitch contest.
Two elderly people found lifeless in Quebec City apartment
Two elderly people were found lifeless on Friday in the Sainte-Foy--Sillery--Cap-Rouge borough of Quebec City.
F1 drivers get a taste of tricky conditions ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
Formula One drivers got a taste of what to expect this weekend on a practice day riddled with wild weather at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Mi'kmaq First Nation to become majority owner of 2 shipyards in Nova Scotia
A First Nation in Nova Scotia is purchasing two shipyards in the province, saying the acquisitions will position the band to compete for federal contracts, including those from the Defence Department.
Rental rates in Halifax continue to rise, average asking price nearly doubles national increase
According to the study, data gathered show the average rental asking price in Nova Scotia jumped by 17.1 per cent, year over year, nearly doubling the national average that increased by 9.3 percent
'It's special': Hockey hopefulls gather in Moncton for two-day QMJHL draft
The Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League entry draft starts Friday night at Moncton’s Avenir Centre and, for the first time, it’s a two-day event.
'Nothing like a festival': A look at the events that will be taking over Manitoba communities this summer
It's that time of year again when communities around the province are gearing up for different festivals, fairs and summer events.
'I actually sent it to my son': Social media post about fake AI cameras in Winnipeg goes viral
What if cameras powered by AI were used to monitor a Winnipeg intersection and automatically sent out tickets for infractions? A post on social media alluded to exactly this, and it went viral. However, the post isn't real, but it fooled a lot of people.
'How much is a life worth?' Winnipeg's cycling community outraged following fatal hit-and-run
Winnipeg's cycling community is outraged following the hit-and-run death of a 61-year-old cyclist on Wellington Crescent on Thursday.
'We have to do our part': Calgary businesses reduce water usage amid restrictions
Following a major water main break and calls from the city to reduce water consumption, some Calgary businesses are making extra efforts to conserve.
Calgary 'using more water than it can produce', officials say
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
'He didn't deserve this': Friends mourn death of teen stabbed in Forest Lawn
Friends are grieving the loss of a Calgary teen who died in a stabbing in the community of Forest Lawn on Thursday.
Windy weather in Edmonton a boon for some while others wait for better days to blow in
June has proved to be a blustery month so far, and Friday's 50-kilometre-per-hour breeze fit right in.
Oilers plan to stick to so-far successful script for start of Stanley Cup Final
They're focusing on what got them to this point: the Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton Oilers' head coach talked about it on Friday at media day in Florida as did top-liners and role players.
City program helps Edmonton property owners pay for graffiti clean-up
The amount of graffiti showing up on private property throughout Edmonton is rising.
'Poor fiscal management': Vancouver mayor's budget ask comes under fire
Some Vancouver city councillors are questioning why Mayor Ken Sim needs more funding for his mayoral office.
No parole for 25 years for B.C. teen's killer, who covered ears as victim's dad spoke at sentencing
Ibrahim Ali has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years in the 2017 murder of a B.C. teenager.
