East Park unveils seven new water slides as part of $5M upgrade project

An east London tourist attraction is making an even bigger splash this summer.

East Park cut the ribbon on a new waterslide complex Friday evening.

The new Thames Tower brings the total number of slides at the recreational facility to seven.

New water slides at East park in London, Ont. on June 7, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV London)

"We're known as london's place to play and we love Londoners to come and play here. But you know London's growing and we're growing and with the water park we're attracting people from further and further away," said Alon Shatil, general manager.

New additions and upgrades represent a $5 million investment into the park.

East Park also features an executive golf course, a driving range, go-karts and mini-putt.