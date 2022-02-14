Early morning crash closes section of Wellington Road south in London, Ont.
A man has suffered live-threatening injuries after being extricated from a car early Monday morning, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Wellington Road south at Harry White Drive around 12:40 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.
Police say a man had to be extricated from a vehicle by London fire and was taken to the hospital.
Wellington Road south is currently closed in both directions between Harry White Drive and Reagan Bourne and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
