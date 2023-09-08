Dundas Street fire deemed arson, one person charged

The London Fire Department attended the scene of an active fire at 784 Dundas Street on September 7, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) The London Fire Department attended the scene of an active fire at 784 Dundas Street on September 7, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE SOON

LIVE SOON | Pierre Poilievre to rally his party in headlining Conservative convention speech

Pierre Poilievre will be delivering a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his 'common sense' message beyond the base, to the broader public. CTV News is covering the address live, and pre-released snippets indicate he'll be angling to frame the next election as a binary choice between a government that 'frees hardworking people' or the Liberal-NDP 'coalition.'

The Conservative Convention in Quebec City (Rachel Aiello)

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News