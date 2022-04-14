Dundas Place traffic changes now in effect in downtown London, Ont.
Temporary traffic changes are now in effect on Dundas Place between Ridout Street and Wellington Street.
According to a release from the City of London, the changes are in place to maintain a safe cycling and pedestrian environment on Dundas Place during nearby construction downtown.
Large planters will be installed at both ends of Dundas Place to restrict in-bound vehicle access at Ridout and Wellington Streets.
Drivers will still be able to access Dundas Place from Talbot, Richmond, and Clarence Streets, and can still exit Dundas Place at Ridout and Wellington Streets.
Cyclists and pedestrians will continue to have unrestricted access to enter Dundas Place from all directions, including Ridout and Wellington Streets, and cyclists will still use the two general traffic lanes that are in place today for east-west connections.
Drivers travelling east and west through the core should use Queens Avenue, Dufferin Avenue, and York Street instead, following signs to navigate the area.
Downtown businesses remain open and two-hour complementary parking is available at municipal lots and on-street locations downtown to support businesses during construction.
Visitors will need to enter promo code ‘CORE’ in the Honk app or contact Parking Services at 519-661-4537.
One-hour free parking is also available at designated parking locations on Dundas Place.
