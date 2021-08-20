Dundas Place offers free events this Saturday
If you're looking for fun, free events this Saturday, Dundas Place has you covered.
The second annual Arts Festival will take place from 10am – 5pm featuring art, live music, demonstrations, and sidewalk sales.
Between 11am – 5pm, a free scavenger hunt will take place between Clarence and Wellington. Guests will receive 10 clues with only 15 minutes to play to have the chance to a variety of prizes.
Vintage on the Block taking place at the Dundas Street Vintage Street Market between Richmond and Wellington will include 25 vendors, live music and food between 4pm and 10pm.
In partnership with the London Jazz Hub, Friday Night Jazz brings together London's best jazz artists to perform free concerts for visitors to enjoy. This Saturday, enjoy jazz from 6pm – 8pm at the corner of Dundas and Clarence.
For more information, visit Downtown London's website.
'Blood on your hands': Afghan interpreter warns Trudeau if family is executed
Friends and relatives in Canada are frustrated by Ottawa's efforts to help Afghan interpreters fleeing the country. A former interpreter with the Canadian Armed Forces said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would have blood on his hands if her family is executed.
Unvaccinated? Here are some of the things that are off-limits to you in Canada
As the divide between those who are vaccinated for COVID-19 and those who aren’t continues to grow, so does the list of things those who refuse to get the shot can’t do.
Ontario MPP ousted from PC caucus over refusal to get vaccinated
Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls has been expelled from the Ontario PC caucus after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Taliban checkpoints, bureaucratic hurdles limit hope as military lands in Afghanistan
Ongoing complaints about roadblocks in Kabul and bureaucratic hurdles in Ottawa tempered any sense of relief on Thursday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed on the campaign trail that the Canadian military has arrived back in Afghanistan to help with evacuation efforts.
First 'murder hornet' nest of 2021 found near B.C. border: Washington State officials
The first Asian giant hornet nest of the year has been found in Washington state near the B.C. border, and plans are being developed to eradicate it, likely next week, the state's agriculture department said on Thursday.
Sydney virus outbreak spreads in Australia and New Zealand
An Australian state leader warned Friday that Melbourne may be losing control of a COVID-19 delta variant outbreak that began in Sydney and has also spread to the New Zealand capital.
How Canada's fourth wave may impact the return to school
As students head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, experts and parents are expressing concern about rising Delta variant cases and how Canada's fourth wave may impact the return to school.
Britney Spears under investigation over battery of staff
Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home alleged the singer struck her, authorities said Thursday.
Hong Kong quarantine exemption for Nicole Kidman draws flak
Hong Kong's granting of a quarantine exemption to Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is drawing criticism from lawmakers as the city tightens entry restrictions for international travelers to control the coronavirus.
Report on possible mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for Waterloo Region workers expected in September
Regional council is expected to receive a report next month on the possibility of mandating vaccines for public service workers.
'Demand really dropped': Nearly 1,000 Moderna doses wasted in Waterloo Region
Nearly 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been thrown out in Waterloo Region.
Timeline: Every shooting in Waterloo Region so far this year
Here is a timeline of every confirmed shooting in Waterloo Region so far this year.
BREAKING | Local MPP Rick Nicholls expelled from Ontario PC caucus
Chatham-Kent-Leamington member of provincial parliament Rick Nicholls has been booted from the Ontario PC caucus for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
World stocks fall as delta variant worries take centre stage
World stock markets fell Friday as worries surrounding the spread of the delta variant again took centre stage.
Muslim charity wants court to freeze suspension, citing 'irreparable harm'
A Muslim charity is asking a court to freeze a federal suspension, which prohibits it from issuing tax receipts, while a challenge of the penalty plays out.
Man charged following July vandalism incident of Wasaga Beach Pride crosswalk
One man is facing charges in connection to a vandalism incident of a pride crosswalk in Wasaga Beach.
Simcoe Muskoka focuses on pop-up up clinics as a way to increase vaccinations across the region
As the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit begins to close mass immunization clinics across the region, the focus is turning to mobile pop-up clinics aimed at those who have been hesitant to get a shot.
Power outage in Sudbury's South End
Sudbury Hydro says approximately 650 customers are without power Friday morning in part of the city's South End.
-
Some Ontario landlords charging illegal application fees, tenant advocate says
As some renters scramble to try and find an affordable place to live some landlords have introduced application fees which one tenant advocate says is illegal.
Fatal crash closes Queen Elizabeth Driveway
A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway near Dow's Lake is closed after a fatal crash overnight.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 20, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Friday, Aug. 20.
CHEO doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19
If doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers are not fully vaccinated, CHEO says, "All options will be considered to effectively enforce the policy."
Ontario says all 64K members of the public service must be vaccinated or take regular COVID-19 tests
All 64,000 employees of the Ontario Public Service (OPS) will be required to get vaccinated or else submit to regular COVID-19 testing, the provincial government said Thursday.
Heat warning in effect for Toronto, humidex values of up to 40 expected through Friday
Toronto is now under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to climb as high as 40 into the weekend.
Fire crews investigating after 3-alarm fire at Scarborough home
Toronto fire is investigating after a three-alarm fire ripped through a home in Scarborough overnight.
Mandatory vaccination could be extended beyond health-care workers in Quebec
If all goes as planned, the parliamentary commission on mandatory vaccination will last two days and will take place on Aug. 26 and 27.
Quebec City hit-and-run leaves one seriously injured
Three young men, aged 18 to 23, were injured while driving Thursday evening in Quebec City when another car struck theirs and fled the scene.
Book containing racist passage taught in schools; Quebec Human Rights Commission refuses complaint
The Quebec Human Rights Commission has refused to hear an Aylmer man’s complaint regarding a book containing a racist passage that was assigned to his son’s sixth grade class two years ago.
Parents in New Brunswick anxiously await back-to-school plan
With much uncertainty going into the school year, some parents in New Brunswick aren't sure what to expect going into September.
Marissa Shephard sentenced to 12 years in prison after retrial for 2015 murder of Baylee Wylie
Marissa Shephard has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and arson in her second trial for the 2015 murder of Baylee Wylie.
Halifax police charge 24 people following Wednesday's housing protests
Halifax Regional Police arrested 24 people in connection with a protest on Wednesday against the city's decision to remove a series of homeless encampments.
'I've been in tears on and off': Winnipeg woman meets the recipient of her brother's heart 32 years later
A Winnipeg woman waited 32 years, but she was finally able to meet the man who received her brother's heart as part of an organ transplant.
Trudeau, O'Toole set to make campaign announcements in Winnipeg on Friday
Two federal party leaders will be in Winnipeg on Friday to make some campaign announcements.
Louis Riel School Division working to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff
The Louis Riel School Division will present a plan next week that would require staff in the division to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
8-year-old killed, 14-year-old in serious condition following highway collision with SUV
An eight-year-old boy died Thursday evening and a 14-year-old is in hospital in serious condition after a collision between a side-by-side vehicle and an SUV near Acme, Alberta.
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations and active cases rise again as province adds 817 new infections
Active cases hit their highest mark since June 1 on Thursday after rising for a 33rd consecutive day.
Rock Ruschkowski pivots from puck to putting green and holes out
A lot of hockey players make good off-season golfers, but when the pandemic shut down the SAIT Trojans hockey team, Rock Ruschkowski discovered he has some game in him.
Alberta doctors got to ask Hinshaw their COVID-19 questions. Here's what she said
Alberta's chief medical officer of health was grilled Wednesday night by colleagues on her recommendations to the province on easing COVID-19 restrictions, mandatory vaccinations and back-to-school.
LeBron James calls Edmonton community 'amazing' after it gifts basketball hoop to teen
The kindness of a north Edmonton community caught the eye of NBA superstar LeBron James.
Vancouver Island adds 42 new COVID-19 cases; active cases reach 346
There are now 5,982 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 346 active cases in the island region.
New wildfire burning out of control on southern Vancouver Island
Firefighters are tackling a wildfire just west of Ladysmith, B.C. on Thursday afternoon.
Comox Valley photographer raising funds to help guide who took him around Afghanistan
A Comox Valley man who has captured amazing photographs of people, locations and animals around the world is now selling some of his images of Afghanistan to raise funds for a guide who helped him when he was in that country.