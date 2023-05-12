Dumpster fire that spread to building deemed 'suspicious'

Damage is estimated at $20,000 after a fire on Adelaide Street in London.

Crews were called to the scene at 1062 Adelade St. N around 5:20 a.m. Friday for a dumpster fire that London fire said was quickly upgraded to a structure fire because flames had spread to the building.

London fire crews brought the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was deemed suspicious in nature and has been reassigned to members of the London Police Service’s Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).