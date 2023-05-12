Dumpster fire spreads to building
Damage is estimated at $20,000 after a fire on Adelaide Street in London.
Crews were called to the scene at 1062 Adelade St. N around 6 a.m. Thursday for a dumpster fire that London fire said was quickly upgraded to a structure fire because flames had spread to the building.
The blaze was brought under control and an investigation is underway.
There is no word on how the fire started of any reported injuries.
