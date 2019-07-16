Featured
Dump truck driver killed in crash northwest of Listowel identified
An overturned dump truck is visible at the scene of a fatal crash near Molesworth, Ont. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (Source: Huron County OPP)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 11:41AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 17, 2019 5:33PM EDT
Huron County OPP say a man has died following a crash involving a dump truck and a pickup just outside of Molesworth, Ont.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Amberley Road, east of Perth Road 178/Gorrie Line in Howick Turnberry.
Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported the male driver of the pickup truck to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The male driver of the dump truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
Amberley Road was closed between Perth Road 178/Gorrie Line and Adams Line for much of the day as the investigation continued but has since reopened.
The driver has been identified as 55-year-old Paul Douglas of Howick Township.