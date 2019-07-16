

CTV London





Huron County OPP say a man has died following a crash involving a dump truck and a pickup just outside of Molesworth, Ont.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Amberley Road, east of Perth Road 178/Gorrie Line in Howick Turnberry.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported the male driver of the pickup truck to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the dump truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amberley Road was closed between Perth Road 178/Gorrie Line and Adams Line for much of the day as the investigation continued but has since reopened.

The driver has been identified as 55-year-old Paul Douglas of Howick Township.