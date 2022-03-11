Drugs seized by OPP during Simcoe, Ont. search warrant

Two people are facing numerous charges after OPP discovered drugs inside a Simcoe, Ont. address.

Provincial police executed a search warrant at a Kent Street North address Thursday and located fentanyl, meth, oxycodone along with cash and a weapon.

Four people were arrested but only a 25-year-old Haldimand County woman and a 58-year-old Norfolk County man were charged.

The pair will appear in a Simcoe court a later date.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.