LONDON, ONT. -- One person suffered serious injuries after a crash in West Perth Monday.

Just after 10 a.m., OPP were called to a two vehicle collision on Line 44.

Police say a pick-up truck crossed the centre line and struck a westbound tow truck.

The driver of the pick-up was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tow truck was not injured.

The cause is still under investigation.