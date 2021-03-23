Advertisement
Driver suffers serious injuries following crash in West Perth
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 3:48PM EDT
Pick-up truck involved in a two-vehicle crash in West Perth County Ont. on March 22, 2021. (OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- One person suffered serious injuries after a crash in West Perth Monday.
Just after 10 a.m., OPP were called to a two vehicle collision on Line 44.
Police say a pick-up truck crossed the centre line and struck a westbound tow truck.
The driver of the pick-up was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tow truck was not injured.
The cause is still under investigation.