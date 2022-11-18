Driver sent to hospital after crashing into barn in Elgin County
A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a barn in the Township of Malahide on Friday morning, according to Elgin County OPP.
According to a press release from Elgin County OPP, at approximately 10:55 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a single-vehicle collision that involved a vehicle leaving the road and crashing into a barn.
Police said it was determined the lone driver experienced a medical emergency, which resulted in the collision.
The driver was transported to local hospital with minor injuries.
