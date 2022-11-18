Driver sent to hospital after crashing into barn in Elgin County

A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a barn in the Township of Malahide on Nov. 18, 2022. Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency, which resulted in the crash. (Source: OPP) A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a barn in the Township of Malahide on Nov. 18, 2022. Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency, which resulted in the crash. (Source: OPP)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state

A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 1.5 metres in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.

Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew

By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver