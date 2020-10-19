MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- St. Thomas police say a 46-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly assaulted a Skip the Dishes driver.

The woman had reportedly ordered food and alcohol through the delivery service to her apartment building on Chestnut Street.

When the driver arrived, police say the woman couldn't produce photo ID to claim the alcohol, and she was offered a refund.

But as the driver walked away with the alcohol, police say the already intoxicated woman ran after the driver, attacking them and tearing the delivery bag.

Neighbours heard the disturbance and called 911.

As a result of the incident, the woman was charged with assault, mischief to property under $5,000 and breach of probation.

No injuries were reported.