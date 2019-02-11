

CTV London





One person has life threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Southwest Middlesex.

OPP were called to Dundonald Road between Century Drive and Falconbridge Drive near Glencoe Sunday night about 8:15 p.m.

They say a vehicle travelling on Dundonald Road struck the rail safety barrier system, which was not activated. There was no train crossing at the time.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

OPP said on Monday that the driver's condition remains critical.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122