Driver in critical condition after vehicle strikes rail barrier system
Officials on scene at the site of a serious crash near Glencoe on Monday, February 11, 2019.
Published Monday, February 11, 2019 1:14PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 11, 2019 5:28PM EST
One person has life threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Southwest Middlesex.
OPP were called to Dundonald Road between Century Drive and Falconbridge Drive near Glencoe Sunday night about 8:15 p.m.
They say a vehicle travelling on Dundonald Road struck the rail safety barrier system, which was not activated. There was no train crossing at the time.
The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.
OPP said on Monday that the driver's condition remains critical.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122