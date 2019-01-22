Featured
Driver gets two speeding tickets in 20 minutes
OPP cruiser undated. (The Canadian Press)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 5:59AM EST
A Norfolk County man received two speeding tickets within 20 minutes of each other.
The Norfolk County OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 3 in Middleton around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.
Officers were patrolling the area and pulled the vehicle over after it appeared to be speeding.
The driver of the vehicle received a speeding ticket, but minutes later was stopped again.
Police say the male driver then pulled away from the officer at high speed, resulting in him being pulled over a second time by the same officer.
He received the second speeding ticket about 20 minutes after the first.