Driver facing charges after crashing into north London, Ont. hydro pole

London, Ont. hydro crews spent hours repairing a hydro pole in north London after pickup truck crashed into it early Sunday morning.

According to London Hydro, a man driving a pickup truck crashed into a hydro pole and fence near the intersection of Adelaide Street and Sunningdale Road at approximately 3:30 a.m., knocking out power to an area traffic light for hours.

CTV News London was told that the male driver was heading southbound on Adelaide Street and crossed the centre line before ending up on the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street.

According to a hydro official on scene, the driver of the pickup fled the scene on foot. The London Police Service later confirmed to CTV News London Sunday afternoon that the driver was located and arrested by police, and is facing the following charges:

Impaired operation of motor vehicle

Operation over the legal limit

Failed to remain at scene of collision

London police, along with the London Fire Department and London Hydro attended the scene due to the presence of downed live wires.