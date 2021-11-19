Driver critical after crash north of Tiverton, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.
London, Ont. -
One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County.
It happened Thursday night at Bruce County Road 20 and Bruce County Road 23 in Bruce Township.
Police say a westbound vehicle and a northbound vehicle collided at the intersection.
One of the drivers was airlifted to a London hospital with critical injuries, while the other was taken to a local hospital for assessment.
The investigation continues.
