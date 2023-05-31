Driver crashes through front entrance of west London, Ont. flower shop

No injuries were reported after a minivan careened through the front entrance of a florist shop in the west end of the city early Wednesday afternoon.

a minivan crashed through the front entrance of Richmond Florist, a flower shop located on Springbank Drive, near Wonderland Road South, on Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the London Fire Department and paramedics were observed at the scene of the crash.

It is currently unclear what the cause of the crash was or the estimated cost of damages.

A minivan drove through the front entrance of Richmond Florist, located on Springbank Drive, in London, Ont. on May 31, 2023. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)