Driver charged with impaired after crashing into hay wagon near Exeter, Ont.

A London woman sustained serious injuries and has been charged with impaired driving after she crashed into the back of a loaded hay wagon, police say.

Huron County OPP, fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene of the collision just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say when emergency crews arrived, they found a single vehicle had impacted the rear of the wagon which was being towed by a tractor trailer east of Exeter on Thames Road at Elimville Line.

The collision caused “considerable damage” to the SUV involved and the lone driver was transported to the hospital for serious injuries, police say.

Officers spoke to the driver and determined she had been drinking alcohol before driving. The driver was then placed under arrest. After she received medical treated at the hospital, the driver eventually provided breath sampled which found she had consumed over the legal limit.

The 49-year-old woman has been charged with operation while impaired, and operation while impaired over 80.

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, and the accused' driver's license was suspended for a period of 90 days.