Driver charged for 60km/hr over the speed limit

A Huron County Lamborghini driver is charged after being stopped for driving in excess of 60km/hr over the posted speed limit.

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, police clocked a vehicle on Bruce Road 8 in South Bruce peninsula driving 146 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone.

The 37-year-old driver had their car impounded for two weeks, is charged with stunt driving and also faces a 30-day license suspension.