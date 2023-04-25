Driver charged after travelling 104 km/h through west London, Ont.

London police stopped a driver in west London, Ont. who was clocked in at 104 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in April 2023. (Source: London Police Service) London police stopped a driver in west London, Ont. who was clocked in at 104 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in April 2023. (Source: London Police Service)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver