Driver allegedly rams police cruiser while impaired
OPP charged the same London man with driving while under suspension twice within a 22-day period in February and March of 2017.
CTV London
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 6:58AM EDT
A 30-year-old Chatham woman is facing a dozen charges after allegedly attempting to evade police while driving impaired.
Saturday morning Middlesex OPP responded to reports of an erratic driver on the 401. Witnesses told police the driver had fled the scene of a collision.
The vehicle was located in London at a gas station at Exeter Road and Wellington Road.
Once officers were spotted the driver reversed the car and crashed into a gas pump, according to police.
Police then say she fled the scene and headed to a commercial plaza where she rammed a police cruiser repeatedly before fleeing on foot.
Officers arrested the woman on foot and through an investigation determined she was impaired by drugs and driving a stolen vehicle.
As a result the woman is facing the following charges:
- Assault with A Weapon
- Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle x 2
- Driving While Ability Impaired - motor vehicle (Alcohol and Drug)
- Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking Given by Officer in Charge
- Fail to Comply with Recognizance
- Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer
- Obstruct Peace Officer
- Possession Break In Instruments
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 - in Canada
- Public Mischief
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance