Driver airlifted to hospital after crash with propane delivery truck
One person remains in hospital after a crash on Highway 21 in Bruce County on Tuesday.
Just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 27, South Bruce OPP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 near Kincardine.
According to police, the crash was between a passenger vehicle and a propane delivery truck.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was extricated by Kincardine fire, taken to a local hospital by EMS, then air-lifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.
Highway 21 was closed between Concession 8 and Concession 10.
The investigation is ongoing.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's immigration increase alone won't fix the labour market, experts say
Experts say Canada's plan to increase immigration may ease some pressures in the labour market, but bigger changes are needed to ensure new permanent residents are matched with the jobs that most need filling.
Alberta First Nation signing child welfare agreement with feds without the province
An Alberta First Nation is to sign an agreement today with Ottawa giving it the autonomy to administer its child welfare.
Health Canada recalls mugs and houseware from Indigo due to mould contamination
Health Canada is encouraging Canadians to check their cupboards and kitchen tables as the agency has recalled more than 30 types of Indigo-branded items including ceramic mugs, mug ornaments and houseware products due to potential mould contamination.
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometre Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.
Fear of disappointment? This is why you should say 'no' more
Many people have a hard time saying 'no,' a psychologist says, but the reluctance to let others down has widespread mental health impacts.
'We're all Tyre': Family prepares to lay Nichols to rest
The family of Tyre Nichols plans to lay him to rest on Wednesday, three weeks after he died following a brutal beating by Memphis police after a traffic stop.
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Andrew Tate loses appeal in Romania, to be held 30 more days
Andrew Tate lost his appeal at a Romanian court and will be held for a further 30 days, an official said Wednesday.
'Legitimately flabbergasting': MP raises concerns over government's quarantine hotel spending
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is raising concerns over the federal government's spending on so-called COVID-19 quarantine hotels, calling the total spent on a Calgary-area hotel in 2022 'legitimately flabbergasting.'
Kitchener
-
Kitchener school cancels Valentine’s Day in the classroom
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner but at least one school in Kitchener is canceling the day of love in the classroom.
-
Man hit with impaired charge for drinking in vehicle waiting for oil change: Guelph police
Guelph police have charged a man they say was drinking in his vehicle while waiting to get an oil change.
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
Windsor
-
Head-on crash turns fatal in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say a Windsor man has died after a head-on crash in Chatham-Kent.
-
Windsor hockey player's TikTok video goes viral after goalie gets hurt
A Windsor hockey player is getting noticed on social media after stepping up to play net when his team’s goaltender got injured.
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
Barrie
-
Southbound lanes of Hwy 11 closed in Bracebridge for serious crash
Serious Crash closes Southbound lanes of Highway 11 in Bracebridge
-
Bone-chilling weather en route: Extreme cold alert for Simcoe Muskoka region
A significant cold weather system has moved into the Muskoka region and drifted down to Simcoe Muskoka.
-
GTA pair busted for driving a stolen vehicle after crashing into police cruiser
Two people were hit with multiple charges after crashing into a police car.
Northern Ontario
-
Two crashes take out hydro poles in Sudbury overnight
It was a busy night for power repair crews in Greater Sudbury after two crashes take out hydro poles in different parts of the city.
-
Inmates in Ontario jails are dying at a 'dramatically' increasing rate, coroner's report shows
A new report released by the office of Ontario's Chief Coroner suggests deaths among incarcerated populations have “risen dramatically” in recent years, painting a picture of a criminal justice system that is struggling to deliver on basic human rights.
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
Ottawa
-
'This is a tight budget:' City of Ottawa tables draft spending plan
The city of Ottawa has tabled a belt-tightening draft budget amid increasing financial pressures.
-
Two dead in crash north of Wakefield, Que.
Two people are dead after a two-car crash north of Wakefield, Que. Tuesday evening.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew County
Algonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street
A longtime CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than $30 million worth of cocaine, crystal meth seized by Toronto police
Toronto police have arrested four men and seized almost 400 kilograms of narcotics that they say were likely imported from Mexico.
-
Ontario NDP submits 'additional evidence' in Greenbelt development investigation
The Ontario New Democratic Party has submitted 'additional evidence' to the Integrity Commissioner that they allege shows the government tipped off developers about their plans to carve up sections of the Greenbelt.
Montreal
-
Official Languages Act: MPs reject Quebec's first 2 requested amendments
The Quebec government suffered a setback Tuesday when two amendments to Bill C-13 to modernize the federal Official Languages Act were rejected after heated debate in parliamentary committee.
-
Young man seriously injured in Longueuil, seeks help in local depanneur
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with sharp-object wounds Tuesday night in Longueuil, police say. After suffering his injuries elsewhere, police say he sought help inside a depanneur on Chambly Rd. and King George St. in Old Longueuil.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cold snap coming as smog warning hangs over eastern Quebec
Large areas of southern Quebec are expecting strong gusting winds carrying snow and deep-cold temperatures heading into the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Atlantic
-
$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Membertou, N.S.
Police in Cape Breton are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Membertou, N.S., Tuesday afternoon.
-
Vacant home in Moncton significantly damaged by fire; 5th fire in city this week
Another fire has caused significant damage to a home in Moncton, N.B., this week.
Winnipeg
-
Backlog of airline complaints balloons by 6,395 since December travel chaos: Canadian Transportation Agency
The fallout from the December travel chaos continues, as the backlog of complaints made to the Canadian Transportation Agency keeps growing. As of Jan. 31, there have been 6,395 new complaints made to the agency since Dec. 21.
-
How Manitobans might be able to spot the green comet that is flying by Earth
Space enthusiasts in the province will get the chance to potentially see a rare green comet over the next couple of days.
-
How not drinking alcohol in February can support the Canadian Cancer Society
The start of a new month brings the opportunity to raise money and awareness for the Canadian Cancer Society. Dry Feb starts Wednesday and it challenges Canadians to not drink alcohol during the month of February.
Calgary
-
All eyes on Connor Bedard as Calgary Hitmen host Regina Pats
Wednesday night's game against the Calgary Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome will mark the final time the Connor Bedard-led Regina Pats visit the stampede city this season.
-
Calgary's homeless population drops, according to new count
A new count of Calgary's homeless population indicates a drop in the number of people living on the streets – the lowest it's been since 2016.
-
Calgary MP says Liberal government wasted millions on quarantine hotel stays
A Calgary-area MP is questioning why the federal government spent almost $7 million last year for a quarantine hotel in the city that only 15 people stayed at.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named B.C.'s deputy provincial health officer on Wednesday.
-
Alberta First Nation signing child welfare agreement with feds without the province
An Alberta First Nation is to sign an agreement today with Ottawa giving it the autonomy to administer its child welfare.
-
'Sheer luck': Bullets in north Edmonton shooting narrowly missed sleeping children: police
Police are asking the public for help in identifying two males involved in a shooting in north Edmonton last month.
Vancouver
-
Greater Vancouver home sales to flatten while prices inch up, forecast says
Home sales in Greater Vancouver are predicted to stay in line with last year's slower pace, while prices inch up slightly.
-
Canada's immigration increase alone won't fix the labour market, experts say
Experts say Canada's plan to increase immigration may ease some pressures in the labour market, but bigger changes are needed to ensure new permanent residents are matched with the jobs that most need filling.
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigation
Disturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.