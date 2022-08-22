Doxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats

The woman at the center of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday and sharing with her 128,000 followers, Clara Sorrenti — also known online as Keffals — wrote, "One of my accounts was hacked and I have been doxxed again. I'm leaving the continent in less than a week."

Sorrenti is a transgender activist and popular Twitch streamer. Earlier this month, Sorrenti was doxed and targeted by online trolls who pretended to be her and emailed fake threats to London City Hall.

During the incident, heavily armed police attended her residence in downtown London, Ont.

“I thought I was going to die,” Sorrenti told CTV News London on Aug. 9. “As soon as I saw the rifle I screamed.”

Sorrenti was arrested during the swatting incident and had her phone and two computers seized, but she was later released from police custody, and her belongings were returned to her days later.

"Swatting" involves making a false threat that will draw a large tactical police response to an unsuspecting victim’s home.

At the time of the incident, London police used Sorrenti’s dead name and incorrect gender. London Police Chief Steve Williams later issued an apology for how the incident was handled.

A dead name refers to the birth name of a transgender person.

Fearing for her safety, Sorrenti is currently in hiding and has moved to a second location after hackers found out where she was staying.

“I have been the target of an intense harassment campaign for several months,” Sorrenti in a video she posted online last week. “Users of the website kiwifarms.com had doxed me and publicly posted the address of my hotel room [and] the house that I used to live at.”

Sorrenti told CTV News London that she has started to receive anonymous death threats.

“I am scared that things are going to escalate in future violence against me,” Sorrenti said in an Aug. 19 interview.

— With files from CTV News London’s Daryl Newcombe