Downtown Kincardine picking up pieces after early morning vandalism; one person in custody
Eleven Kincardine, Ont. businesses are left picking up their front windows off the sidewalk Tuesday after an early morning vandalism spree.
“It has no purpose. There’s no reason for it. There’s no value in it, and to have somebody who feels like they have the right to go up and down the street and smash in windows, it’s disheartening,” said Justine McManus, who had the windows of two businesses she owns smashed to pieces.
Across Queen Street at Best Friends Bakery, Liz Connelly arrived to make muffins this morning, only to find her business battered and bruised.
“I just walked in [though the back] this morning, and I thought that it was really breezy. I came out front, and saw holes in the window. So, I called police, and came to see that everybody else’s windows were smashed too,” she said.
11 businesses in Kincardine, Ont.'s downtown had their windows smashed out in the early morning hours of June 6, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
In all, 11 businesses along Kincardine’s Queen Street were targeted. Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old Niagara Region man with 11 counts of mischief following the initial call shortly after 4:00 am this morning.
“Whether it’s somebody’s business or home, it’s not theirs, and now there’s a lot of people who are struggling today to put things back together,” said McManus, owner of JB’s Lingerie.
As if the vandalism wasn’t enough, it happens amidst a downtown construction project that’s affected these businesses for months, and will for many more months to come.
11 businesses in Kincardine, Ont.'s downtown had their windows smashed out in the early morning hours of June 6, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“And now, we gotta go deal with this. Hopefully, this will be the last, hopefully,” said Best Friends Bakery Manager Connelly.
While the smashed windows show some of the worst sides of humanity, the vandalism has brought out the best side of the community as well. Businesses not affected, even the downtown construction workers, helped clean up.
“This gentleman here, he’s away for his 20th wedding anniversary. Got the bad news, told him I’d stay with the store. We’re trying to clean it up for him. That’s what small towns are all about. We’re not going to let one individual ruin it for everybody,” said Nick Cadotte, whose radio station wasn’t affected, but is cleaning up other businesses’ window damage.
“Some of the business owners aren’t even down here yet, but their windows are already being taken care of, and I think that’s fantastic. It shows what a great community we live in,” said McManus.
Downtown Kincardine, Ont. businesses had their windows smashed in the early morning hours of June 6, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
The 39-year-old suspect will appear in Walkerton Court later this week to answer to 11 counts of mischief. In the meantime, most of the damaged businesses may have their windows boarded up, but vow to be back up and running as early as Wednesday. Some even opened up Tuesday afternoon.
“Our downtown businesses need the support of our community more now than ever. We’re navigating the Downtown Dig and now there is additional stress and financial impact on the businesses,” said Kincardine’s Manager of Strategic Initiatives Cherie Leslie.
“The closure of Queen Street between Harbour [Street] and Lambton [Street] is temporary during the clean-up. Please support these businesses when they reopen,” she said.
Downtown Kincardine, Ont. businesses had their windows smashed in the early morning hours of June 6, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
Downtown Kincardine, Ont. businesses had their windows smashed in the early morning hours of June 6, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
