Kincardine, Ont. ‘Big Dig’ closes shoreline town’s main street until November

“Kincardine is being challenged this summer, but we look forward to what this summer and next summer bring,” said an optimistic Ken Craig, Kincardine’s mayor.

Everything from the sewer pipes to the sidewalks are being replaced from one end of Kincardine’s Queen Street to the other, as the shoreline town does what many other’s have had to, replace aging core infrastructure.

“Council approved a more than $7 million budget to replace the water and waste water infrastructure systems, sidewalks, and streetscape. The whole downtown will be revitalized after this construction project,” said Craig.

It doesn’t make it any easier for downtown businesses to swallow, as they brace themselves for a slower spring, summer, and fall, due to the downtown construction.

“For the short term, you suffer, and then long term, it’ll be a benefit, right,” said Victoria Park Gallery Co-Manager Sylvia Melinz.

That’s the hope for Kincardine’s core businesses, who say that the municipal passport programs, signage, parking, and support, is already helping in the early stages of construction.

Construction continued on Queen Street in Kincardine, Ont. on May 2, 2023. The ‘Big Dig’ wraps up in November. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“We are coping. We try to find a pathway wherever we can. And, we’re actually having people come in,” said Melinz.

Craig said once the $7.5 million project is completed, it won’t have to be done again, for a very long time.

“Not until my great, great grandkids, should they have to do this again,” said Craig.

You can follow along with the project and see where summer events have been relocated to by visiting Kincardine’s BIG DIG web portal.

