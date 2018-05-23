

The Canadian Press





SOUTH WOODSLEE, Ont. -- Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford says his party will release a fully costed campaign platform some time before the June 7 election.

Ford has been facing increasing criticism in recent days for not yet producing a full plan.

Speaking at a campaign event in rural southwestern Ontario, Ford said the platform would be released before the end of the campaign but did not offer a specific date.

Ford says his party has been responsible about putting a dollar figure behind each campaign pledge.

Ford has previously promised to help cut public spending by finding unnamed efficiencies, and has also said he would reduce the province's corporate tax rate by one percentage point.

The New Democrats have released a full platform, and the Liberals have so far been campaigning on the policies laid out in their recent budget.