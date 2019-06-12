

CTV London





Police and firefighters in hazmat suits continued their investigation of an allegedly dormant drug lab in the city's east end on Wednesday.

The townhouse drug synthesis lab inside Unit 154 at 1199 Hamilton Road was discovered as part of a police investigation on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 3 p.m. Tuesday but quickly determined there was no risk to public safety.

The scene was secured, and the investigation continues.

Police say they are expected to release additional information on the investigation later on Wednesday.



Police and firefighters wearing hazardous materials suits work at an alleged drug lab in London, Ont. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)



