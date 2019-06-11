Featured
No risk to public safety after hazmat call, London police say
Emergency crews work at the scene of a hazardous materials call in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 6:21PM EDT
London police say there is no threat to public safety after a hazardous materials incident on Hamilton Road.
Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Tuesday afternoon.
Several items believed to be hazardous materials were them removed from one of the units.
Police were called in to assist as the London Fire Department dealt with the situation.
Police continued to guard the scene into the evening.
The investigation continues.