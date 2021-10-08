Donations down as need climbs at London Food Bank

London, Ont. -

The London Food Bank is hoping a last minute push will help them reach their goal for the annual Thanksgiving campaign.

This year's drive kicked off last Friday and, so far, they are behind last year’s food collection pace.

The number of people using the food bank has gone by twenty per cent up this year.

London Food Bank Co-Executive Director Glen Pearson says they're behind, but hopeful.

"We’re a thousand pounds behind this year compared to what we were last year. So last year we were roughly at 39,000 pounds and now we’re at 38. Half of it all comes in on this coming weekend so we’re just asking Londoners to remember us and give what they can."

Londoners can go online and make a monetary donation or drop off non-perishable food items at most participating grocery stores.