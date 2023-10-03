Do you recognize this person?

Police in Sarnia are investigating a robbery that happened at the Circle K at 400 Exmouth St. near Capel Street.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the robbery call and were told a man came into the store and showed a knife to the clerk.

The suspect then reportedly took money from the cash register and fled on foot before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a white man about 5’10” tall, wearing a black balaclava, black hoody, black pants, black glove with white markings and a yellow glove, brown shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service at (519) 344-8861 Ext. 5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).