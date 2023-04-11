Discovery of abandoned pickup filled with stolen signs leads to charges

A 20-year-old man has been charged after police discovered an abandoned pickup truck filled with stolen signs from a McDonald’s drive-thru and road signs last month, OPP said.

According to a release, at approximately 8 a.m. on March 5, 2023, police were dispatched to Alice Street in Wingham for an abandoned pickup that was stuck in a ditch.

Police located the vehicle which contained 10 stolen road signs from across Huron County and a stolen drive-thru sign from a McDonald’s located in Wingham.

Over the course of the investigation, it was learned that the pickup truck owner had been operating the vehicle on the date in question, and was later charged on April 2.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old man from Morris-Turnberry has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 for his alleged involvement.

The accused was processed and later released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for May 29 at the Goderich Ontario Court of Justice.