Disaster averted in Huron County horse and buggy crash

It could have been a much worse outcome after a semi truck and horse and buggy collided north of Wingham, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.

Fortunately, Huron OPP said that there were only non-life threatening injuries following the collision around 3 p.m.

Police said the semi and horse and buggy collided just north of Bok Line on County Road 4, just north of Wingham.

Two occupants of the horse and buggy suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to OPP officials. The semi truck ended up nose down in the ditch, while the horse and buggy ended up in the opposite ditch.

County Road 4 was closed for several hours, but is expected to reopen around 6 p.m.

Police acknowledged that the collision could have been much worse, considering the two modes of transportation involved.

Scene of semi truck and horse and buggy collision north of Wingham, Ont. on Jan. 9, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

