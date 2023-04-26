Did you leave something in your Uber?
It appears Uber riders in London are becoming more forgetful.
After not ranking last year, London has now ranked #10 on the 2023 list of most forgetful cities.
The seventh annual Uber Lost & Found Index was released Thursday and shows the most popular items left behind by riders.
Here’s the most commonly forgotten items left behind in London
- Article of clothing
- Backpack or bag
- Wallet or purse
- Phone
- Headphones
- Jewelry
- Keys
- Vape or e-cig
- PPE
- Baby items (pacifiers, milk bottle, strollers, car seats)
Across the country, some of the most unique items left behind include a mattress cover in Saskatoon, a photo of 2Pac in Montreal, a set of teeth in Calgary and a ping pong table in Toronto.
And don’t forget to double check for your belongings if you’re in an Uber on a Sunday. Sunay at 6 p.m. is tanked as the most forgetful day and time across Canada where people are departing their ride without their things.
Here’s the Top 10 most forgetful cities across Canada
- Montreal
- Hamilton
- Vancouver
- Edmonton
- Kitchener-Waterloo
- Winnipeg
- Calgary
- Toronto
- Ottawa
- London
If you are one of those people who left something behind in an Uber, there is a way to get it back, but it’s going to cost you $20 — the fee goes entirely to the dricer for the inconvenience of returning the item.
