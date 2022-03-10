Diageo to build carbon neutral Crown Royal distillery in Lambton County
International beverage company Diageo announced plans today for a $245 million carbon neutral distillery in Ontario to support the growth ambitions for its Crown Royal Canadian whisky brand.
The new site is a "significant milestone" the brand and its North American operations, said Perry Jones, president of North America supply for Diageo, in a news release.
The company behind brands like Crown Royal, Captain Morgan and Guinness says the facility will operate with 100 per cent renewable energy and will progressively reduce waste production from all direct operations where possible and reuse or recycle the remaining waste to the point of not needing to send it to landfills.
The new facility will sit on 400 acres in St. Clair Township in southwestern Ontario, near Sarnia, and will include blending and warehousing operations.
It will have the capacity to produce up to 20 million litres of absolute alcohol. The company says it will create dozens of jobs.
"We are excited about Diageo's plans to invest in St. Clair Township and to bring positive economic impact to our community. The company's commitment to building a carbon neutral operation is also aligned with our priorities in ensuring a clean environment in the businesses that are in our community," Steve Arnold, mayor of St. Clair Township said in a news release.
Diageo, which employs about 700 people in Canada, says the facility will supplement the company's existing Canadian manufacturing operations in Amherstburg, Ont., Gimli, Man., and Valleyfield, Que.
Over the last three years, Diageo had invested approximately $75 million to develop technologically advanced and environmentally sustainable production capabilities in Canada. This project represents an additional $245 million investment in Canada over three years.
Diageo is committed to reaching net-zero carbon across its direct operations by 2030, with the goal of reaching net-zero carbon across the entire supply chain by 2050 or earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees recount abuses
As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes.
Gas prices to keep climbing despite oil price drop
Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.
Does sharing images of Russian prisoners of war violate the Geneva Conventions?
The Geneva Conventions protect prisoners of war against 'public curiosity,' but does that include sharing videos of detainees on social media? Head to CTVNews.ca to see what the experts have to say.
Ukraine hospital attack kills 3, wounds 17, officials say
The attack a day earlier in the besieged southern city wounded 17 people, including women waiting to give birth, doctors and children buried in the rubble. Bombs also fell on two hospitals in another city west of the capital, Kyiv.
Gymnast who displayed 'Z' symbol says he would show support for Russia again
Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak said on Tuesday he had no regrets after displaying a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine during an event and that he would always stand for peace.
Ukrainians fleeing war met with mixed reactions in Latvian border town
Ukrainians who are fleeing war and arriving in the Latvian border town of Daugavpils are being met with mixed reactions.
Jean Charest set to launch Conservative leadership campaign today
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest is to appear in Calgary today to formally launch his campaign for the Conservative Party of Canada leadership.
Ottawa woman arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan released after 24 days
An Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is free.
Ontario will lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo moving up meeting to discuss masking bylaw
Officials with the Region of Waterloo plan to reschedule a meeting to discuss the possibility of extending the area’s mask bylaw.
-
Ontario will lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
93-year-old curler marks nearly 6 decades with the Elora Curling Club
Schwint says he has no plans to slow down anytime soon and will be at the Elora Curling Club every Tuesday
Windsor
-
Mix of sun and cloud, then a chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex weather
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect one more day of seasonal temperatures before the weather turns colder this weekend.
-
Mask mandate rollback met with mixed emotions
Many are happy to hear the province is dropping most masking mandates on March 21 with the Reopening Act expiring on March 28.
-
Equine experience in Chatham pulls another award into the stable
A unique experience that allows people to interact with historic Ojibwe Spirit Horses has received a second piece of recognition for its innovation.
Barrie
-
Ukrainian Barrie woman desperate to help her mother flee Ukraine
Margarita Makarova is desperate to get her mother out of Ukraine and into Canada.
-
Worker seriously injured in industrial accident in Mono
One person was airlifted to hospital after a workplace accident in the Town of Mono.
-
York Region's MOH calls it an 'interesting time' to remove mask mandates
Residents living in York region will no longer be required to wear a mask in many indoor settings starting March 21 as the province ends the mandate.
Northern Ontario
-
New North Bay casino opens with lineup
North Bay’s new casino opened Wednesday afternoon to a long line outside the door as gamers waited patiently to hit the slots and card tables.
-
Sudbury making progress in helping homeless
Greater Sudbury city officials say they are making progress in addressing the homelessness crisis and getting people the help they need, in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
-
West Nipissing man charged with sexually assaulting a young person
A 28-year-old from West Nipissing has been charged in a sexual assault case involving a young person under the age of 16, police say.
Ottawa
-
With mask mandates dropping, the choice will be in the hands of individuals
Opinions differ on whether dropping the mask mandate in Ontario is a good idea. Regardless, come March 21, it will be up to individuals to choose whether or not to keep wearing them.
-
Soaring gas prices affecting services to Ottawa's most vulnerable
The sky-rocketing price at the pumps continues to impact Ottawa drivers, but it is having a major impact on organizations that depend on driving to deliver services for the city’s most vulnerable.
-
Ottawa woman arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan released after 24 days
An Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is free.
Toronto
-
Daylight saving time 2022: When do the clocks spring forward in Ontario?
This is when the clocks will spring forward into daylight saving time 2022.
-
Ontario will lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Gas prices could drop by 15 cents a litre Friday as market volatility continues: analyst
The price of a litre of gasoline is expected to jump another six cents at midnight but there could be relief on the horizon, according to one industry analyst.
Montreal
-
Air Canada flight from Dominican Republic cancelled after bomb threat
Passengers on a flight from Punta Cana to Montreal were shuttled back to the airport on Tuesday after a bomb threat via Airdrop caused a flight to be cancelled. The airline said it was not a 'credible' threat.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Winter storm could dump significant snow for parts of Quebec this weekend
The spring equinox is just over a week away but eastern Canada is bracing for another winter storm. A system moving up from the United States is expected to bring Gulf moisture into Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada.
-
Refugees could start arriving in a week, says Plante; for South Shore teen, every day counts
The time when Quebecers will welcome Ukrainian refugees in person is drawing much closer, with mayors of Laval and Montreal making final preparations. It can't come soon enough, says one 19-year-old trying to help save dozens of loved ones sheltering in church basements.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy.
-
Witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car spotted on night of N.S. shootings
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry allows RCMP witnesses, but lawyers question limits
A public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting will call RCMP witnesses to testify, but lawyers for victims' families say they are concerned over rules limiting their ability to directly question officers.
Winnipeg
-
Perimeter Highway has been closed five times this winter
This winter due to extreme weather Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway has been closed five times.
-
Manitoba man arrested for cyber-attacks, printing 3D guns; FBI involved in investigation
Brandon police have arrested two people, one of whom was wanted for cyber-attacks that had the FBI investigating.
-
Here's how much housing prices have changed over the last 25 years in Winnipeg
Over the past 25 years, Winnipeg has seen many different changes, from its growing population, to the return of the Winnipeg Jets, to the COVID-19 pandemic transforming the way Winnipeggers live.
Calgary
-
Support for Kenney dwindling amongst Albertans ahead of UCP Leadership Review: survey
Members of Alberta’s United Conservative Party are casting ballots on April 9 to determine the future of Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership, but a new poll suggests he would be out of a job if all Albertans were given the chance to vote.
-
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
School fee dispute hits Calgary Islamic School
A group of Calgary parents say they have been hit with school fees for their children that they don't agree with and want an explanation before they pay.
Edmonton
-
Ashley Callingbull to be first Indigenous woman in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Enoch Cree Nation's Ashley Callingbull is the first Indigenous woman to pose in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
-
Local leaders reject Alberta police force plans, suggest a referendum on issue
Albertans should be able to cast ballots in a referendum on whether or not to replace the RCMP with a provincial police force, a group of local leaders requested Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta fire department, city, face lawsuit by female firefighters alleging abuse
A proposed class-action lawsuit against an Alberta city alleges its fire department is systemically discriminating against female firefighters and the abuse is going unchecked by leadership.
Vancouver
-
'Everyone should be concerned about this': Union sounds alarm about shortage of ICU nurses
The B.C. Nurses’ Union is sounding the alarm about a staffing shortage in intensive care.
-
B.C. COVID-19 update: 14 more deaths announced, highest single-day total in weeks
B.C. saw more than a dozen COVID-19-related deaths added to its total on Wednesday, according to the provincial Ministry of Health.
-
'Some people won't come back': Displaced Lytton, B.C., residents worry for community's future
A few Lytton, B.C., residents are still trying to sift through debris on properties that were once their homes, searching for treasured items that may have somehow survived last summer’s wildfire.