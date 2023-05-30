Devastating double loss: Community in mourning as OPP officer and respected school bus driver meet tragic fate
Messages of support continue to come in following the death of an OPP officer and a school bus driver.
Both were killed in a crash when their vehicles collided at Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.
Det. Const. Steven Torangeau, 35, was identified by the OPP as the officer who died.
Police said they the driver of the bus would not be identified, however, a GoFundMe page identifies him as Dave Stewart and his obituary has been posted by a local funeral home.
According to the page, the fundraiser was set up by his family who said, "Our father was killed this morning [Monday] in a school bus accident. Dave was a well loved man by his famiy and friends as well as the children he drove on his school bus.... we are raising money to help with funeral costs."
Dave Stewart. (Source: GoFundMe)
The London Police Service will be taking over the investigation.
The rural Oxford County intersection where where the crash took place was less than a month away from becoming a four-way stop, according to the county.
During this year’s budget process, Oxford Country approved safety improvements at the intersection, including changing it from a two-way stop to a four-way stop, reducing the speed limit to 60 km/h approaching the corner, and adding rumble strips, electronic speed feedback signs and overhead flashing red lights.
Neighbours told CTV News on Monday the corner of Highway 59 and Oxford County Road 33 is well known for being dangerous.
— With files from CTV News Kitchener
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Early estimates indicate 200 structures damaged in Halifax-area wildfire
Approximately 200 homes or structures have been damaged by the wildfire that began burning Sunday in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area, according to preliminary estimates.
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project
Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, while Ukraine's capital bombarded
A rare drone attack jolted Moscow early Tuesday, causing only light damage but forcing evacuations as residential buildings were struck in the Russian capital for the first time in the war against Ukraine. The Kremlin, meanwhile, pursued its relentless bombardment of Kyiv with a third assault on the city in 24 hours.
Taipei's hottest new menu item is a 14-legged crustacean
A 14-legged giant isopod is the highlight of a new dish at a ramen restaurant in Taipei and it has people queuing up—both for pictures and for a bite from this bowl of noodles.
China launches new crew for space station, with eye to putting astronauts on moon before 2030
China launched a new three-person crew for its orbiting space station on Tuesday, with an eye to putting astronauts on the moon before the end of the decade.
U.K. government fights demand to hand over Boris Johnson's messages to COVID-19 inquiry
As Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson established an independent inquiry into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the inquiry wants to see, in full, what Johnson wrote to other U.K. officials as the outbreak raged -- but the government is fighting a demand to hand over the material.
Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster: Nun's body shows little decay since 2019 death
Hundreds of people flocked to a small town in Missouri this week and last to see a Black nun whose body has barely decomposed since 2019. Some say it's a sign of holiness in Catholicism, while others say the lack of decomposition may not be as rare as people think.
Kitchener
-
Four-way stop planned for intersection where bus driver and OPP officer killed
The rural Oxford County intersection where an OPP officer and a school bus driver were killed Monday was less than a month away from becoming a four-way stop when the deadly crash happened.
-
Death of on-duty OPP officer highlights mental toll on first responders
The death of an OPP officer Monday morning adds to a growing list of Ontario police officers who have died while on-duty in the past few months.
-
Devastating double loss: Community in mourning as OPP officer and respected school bus driver meet tragic fate
Messages of support continue to come in following the death of an OPP officer and a school bus driver. Both were killed in a crash when their vehicles collided at Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.
Windsor
-
Wallaceburg man charged with child luring caught breaching conditions
A Wallaceburg man is in custody after breaching conditions of his release, according to police.
-
WECHU to start annual beach water testing
Samples from the local area beaches will be taken every Monday by public health inspectors and result will be made public on Wednesday afternoons.
-
Basking in sunshine: Windsor-Essex experiencing sizzling hot and sunny weather
Another day of sunshine and clear skies across the region. Temperatures will stick around the 30 C mark, getting slightly warmer on Friday with no rain showers in sight.
Barrie
-
Five Simcoe County streets ranked the worst in Central Ontario
Five Simcoe County roads ranked as the worst in Central Ontario in the annual CAA's Worst Roads campaign.
-
Suspended driver faces hefty tow, impound bill for speeding on Hwy 93: OPP
Police near Wyebridge say a motorist needed to call a cab for a ride after an officer clocked the vehicle speeding along Highway 93.
-
Crews called to house fire in Shelburne
Main Street in Shelburne is closed following a house fire Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found following a desperate underwater search that lasted more than a day.
-
Driver in critical condition after hitting moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury
One person is in critical condition after hitting a moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury on Friday night, police say.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Orleans residents concerned about road plan around future LRT station
Residents in Orléans and the local councillor are raising concerns about the updated road design near the new Convent Glen LRT station.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'There's just no one down here anymore': Sports4 moving from downtown, blames lack of foot traffic
It's the end of an era for one sporting goods store at Bank Street and Laurier Avenue. The owner says a lack of foot traffic downtown is behind the decision to close a store that's been operating for 41 years.
-
Sandy Hill Child Care Centre granted extension to get new building up to code months after fire
The Sandy Hill Child Care Centre has an extra two weeks to get its new home up to code months after a fire destroyed its original site on Wilbrod Street.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays player shares anti-LGBTQ2S+ video encouraging to boycott Target
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass has garnered social media attention once again after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on his Instagram.
-
The worst 10 roads in Ontario have been revealed. Here's what you need to know
A busy Hamilton street has once again taken the top spot in the Canadian Automotive Association’s (CAA) annual Worst Roads in Ontario campaign.
-
Ontario government to fast track separation of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon
The Doug Ford government will be fast-tracking a bill that will break up the Region of Peel into three independent cities.
Montreal
-
Montreal announces $30 million bike path expansion program
The City of Montreal announced Tuesday that it would develop over four dozen projects aimed at expanding and improving the metropolis's bike path network. The 53 projects estimated to cost $30 million will develop and upgrade 59.1 kilometres in the cycling network, spanning 14 boroughs and four other municipalities, the city said in a news release.
-
Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project
Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.
-
Quebec teachers protest about class composition at national assembly
Around 50 members of the CSQ-affiliated federation of teachers unions set up shop near the entrance to the Quebec parliament on Tuesday morning to raise awareness of the importance of class reorganization, one of the issues currently being negotiated between the unions and the treasury board. The demonstrators placed school desks near the entrance to reproduce the layout of a classroom.
Atlantic
-
Early estimates indicate 200 structures damaged in Halifax-area wildfire
Approximately 200 homes or structures have been damaged by the wildfire that began burning Sunday in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area, according to preliminary estimates.
-
Shelburne County wildfire still out-of-control, grows to over 10,000 hectares
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County has grown to more than 10,300 hectares.
-
In photos: Out-of-control wildfires force thousands to evacuate in N.S.
Pictures from across Nova Scotia highlight the destruction brought on by two wildfires that are burning out of control in the province.
Winnipeg
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Lagimodiere
Winnipeg police say the driver of a motorcycle is in stable condition after a serious crash that shut down a section of Lagimodiere Boulevard.
-
Family desperate to find missing son last seen heading to school
A Winnipeg family is asking for help to find their missing teenage son whom they haven't seen since he left for school in the Fort Richmond area last Wednesday morning.
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
Calgary
-
Even with majority, UCP's Copping, Nixon and Milliken lose seats in Calgary
Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party won the election last night but the Alberta NDP made some inroads in Calgary, the city where most of the month-long campaign was fought.
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
-
NDP dominates Edmonton as UCP wins Alberta election
The NDP has been elected or leads in all Edmonton ridings early Tuesday morning after the UCP won a majority government in Alberta late Monday night.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
-
NDP dominates Edmonton as UCP wins Alberta election
The NDP has been elected or leads in all Edmonton ridings early Tuesday morning after the UCP won a majority government in Alberta late Monday night.
-
Even with majority, UCP's Copping, Nixon and Milliken lose seats in Calgary
Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party won the election last night but the Alberta NDP made some inroads in Calgary, the city where most of the month-long campaign was fought.
Vancouver
-
Widow of West Vancouver man who drowned trying to save dog describes desperate struggle in the water
The widow of a man who died trying to save a dog from drowning in West Vancouver is remembering her husband as a brave man with endless compassion.
-
Fraser Health in hot seat: Doctors at 4 hospitals now citing safety concerns
On Monday, Fraser Health provided two senior leaders to address the latest letter outlining risks to patients, allegations of muzzling, and pleas for help from emergency physicians in the health authority's hospitals.
-
BC Trucking Association calls on industry to prioritize safety following overpass crash
The president of the BC Trucking Association is issuing renewed calls for safety after a trailer truck smashed into an overhead pass Monday morning in Langley.