Devastating double loss: Community in mourning as OPP officer and respected school bus driver meet tragic fate

Messages of support continue to come in following the death of an OPP officer and a school bus driver.

Both were killed in a crash when their vehicles collided at Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.

Det. Const. Steven Torangeau, 35, was identified by the OPP as the officer who died.

We are saddened by the deaths of Detective Constable Steven Tourangeau and a second driver, who both died in a vehicle collision earlier today.



Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

We are deeply saddened over this tragic incident, as two families mourn the loss of their loved ones. I offer my deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues affected.

Police said they the driver of the bus would not be identified, however, a GoFundMe page identifies him as Dave Stewart and his obituary has been posted by a local funeral home.

According to the page, the fundraiser was set up by his family who said, "Our father was killed this morning [Monday] in a school bus accident. Dave was a well loved man by his famiy and friends as well as the children he drove on his school bus.... we are raising money to help with funeral costs."

Dave Stewart. (Source: GoFundMe)

The London Police Service will be taking over the investigation.

The rural Oxford County intersection where where the crash took place was less than a month away from becoming a four-way stop, according to the county.

During this year’s budget process, Oxford Country approved safety improvements at the intersection, including changing it from a two-way stop to a four-way stop, reducing the speed limit to 60 km/h approaching the corner, and adding rumble strips, electronic speed feedback signs and overhead flashing red lights.

Neighbours told CTV News on Monday the corner of Highway 59 and Oxford County Road 33 is well known for being dangerous.

