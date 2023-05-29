Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.

An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.

According to police, an unmarked police car and a school bus collided at the intersection and both drivers died as a result of their injuries.

The officer has been identified as Det. Const. Steven Torangeau with the Huron-Perth Community Street Crime Unit, Perth County OPP Detachment West Region. He was 35 years old.

"We are deeply saddened over this tragic incident, as two families mourn the loss of their loved ones. I offer my deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues affected," said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

The identity of the bus driver will not be released at the family's request.

The London Police Service will be taking over the investigation.

Two people have died following a crash north of Woodstock on May 29, 2023. (Craig Berry/CTV News)

