Despite smaller crowds, HoCo parties continue to leave taxpayers with a financial hangover

In 2021, the cost for homecoming celebrations near Western University added up to just over $256,000.

“I wouldn’t see the cost decreasing at all,” said Trish McIntyre, London’s deputy chief.

McIntyre told CTV News she doesn’t anticipate the costs incurred with policing during homecoming lowering any time soon, as HoCo events require a large police presence.

Though the extra costs are seen by some as a financial burden taxpayers have to take on as dozens of officers were paid overtime.

On Thursday, several Western students said they could not afford to cover any costs related to homecoming policing.

“A lot of students are already paying for schooling so it's unfair, they’re still young and they’re students, they have a lot of loans, you know,” said Maddy O’Brien.

“I feel bad and I do want to compensate them for how much overtime of work they’re putting in because it's not easy by any means but i just know, me, myself, I wouldn’t be able to pay,” said another student.

While others think some students should take on some of the responsibility.

“I think to some extent the students should be paying… students should take responsibility for the actions and costs that are being paid for all this partying and HoCo," said Alexander Chung, a Western student.

Back in 2016, Western officials attempted to move homecoming to mid-October in an effort to reduce unsanctioned parties. This led to some backlash from students who chose to start fake homecoming called 'FoCo'.

Despite last year’s smaller turnout than previous years - it still cost over $250,000 in policing, compared to 2019 where homecoming cost taxpayers about $300,000 which drew in around 20,000 people.

“Now we are seeing it moving into a daytime event plus an event,” McIntyre said.

“It requires several operational periods, which involves several teams of people on board to ensure safety and order so I would expect it to stay the same if not go up.”

Despite rising costs of policing during these events, McIntyre said their main focus is on safety.