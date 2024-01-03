LONDON
London

    • Despite mild weather, another winter attraction finds a way to open

    It happened weeks later than hoped, but another area winter attraction has managed to open despite mild January conditions.

    River Valley Tube Park, near St. Marys, Ont. joins London’s Boler Mountain in offering winter fun.

    It is the first slide of the season for visitors and some staff families at River Valley Tube Park – and it’s exciting for everyone, including young Sam Ross.

    “You’re going down super-fast, the ice is in your face,” he said. “It is just honestly thrilling!”

    And it is a thrill for Sarah Forbes to see. As manager of the park, she’s been waiting weeks for this moment.

    “We would have liked to have been here, Dec. 26, right before Christmas. But unfortunately, we’re not in charge, the weather gods are. But here we are now,” she said.

    Sarah Forbes, manager of River Valley Tube Park near St. Marys, Ont. is seen on Jan. 3, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)While some snow did fall on St. Marys on Wednesday, it is not nearly enough to get the entire park open.

    Even with snow machines running, a second tube slope is not expected to open until later in the month.

    That’s far too late for many in this group, which includes visitors from Scotland.

    After a week in Canada, they had feared they’d miss enjoying some aspects of a typical Canadian winter.

    “It’s kind of a bit like Scottish weather now, dreary and not super cold,” said Claire Anghel.

    A family of snow tubers, including visitors from Scotland, hit up River Valley Tube Park, near St. Marys, Ont., on Jan. 3, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)But once on the hill, Claire’s husband and daughter Alice experienced a Canadian thrill. When asked why she was screaming while up on the hill, Alice was all smiles.

    “Because it was scary and it was really fun!" she said.

    In the meantime, Forbes will continue her plea with the sky for more snow.

    “We hoping this is going to stay. We’re hoping this is going to last. We’re hoping we’re going to get more cold temperatures to make more snow, but again we wait and we see,” she said.

    Boler Mountain meanwhile hopes to open its tube park next weekend. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed

    Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday.

    What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election

    Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.

    Trump takes Colorado ballot disqualification to U.S. Supreme Court

    Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the former president said.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News