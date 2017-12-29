

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





While the frigid temperatures have forced cities such as Ottawa and Charlottetown to cancel or modify outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations, London’s party at Victoria Park will go on.

The organizing committee of New Year’s Eve in the Park met Friday morning and decided to carry on with plans, with some safety measures in place.

“We already had a number of steps in place to assist (the public and performers) with heat on the stage…and Santa House is heated,” said Marcus Plowright, the chair of the committee. “The city is looking at a number of warming stations at the park. They are not in place yet, but they will be by Sunday.”

Plowright said parents and children can warm up inside Santa House in the park.

City hall will also be used as a warming station.

He said there was consultation with a number of people before the decision was made to continue with the outdoor festivities.

The night begins at 7 p.m. and runs until midnight.

There will be family-friendly activities and entertainment throughout the evening, with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Another fireworks display is set for midnight.

The LTC will have free bus service from 8 p.m. on Sunday, until 1 a.m. New Year’s Day. Children 12 and under will ride free. Several routes have stops near the park.