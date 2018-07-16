Featured
Deceased identified in crash in Simcoe
A two-vehicle collision resulted in both vehicles being destroyed by fire. (Source: Norfolk County OPP)
CTV London
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 6:09AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 16, 2018 6:25AM EDT
Provincial police have released the name of an 81-year-old man who was killed in a crash in Simcoe over the weekend.
Hugh Elliot of Norfolk County died as a result of the crash Friday evening.
Police and fire crews responded to the collision, which involved a motor vehicle and a bus.
The vehicle was travelling westbound on Windham Road West when it collided with the bus, which was heading southbound on Nixon Road.
Both vehicles caught fire as a result, and were destroyed.
No one on the bus was injured in the crash and fire.