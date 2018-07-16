

Provincial police have released the name of an 81-year-old man who was killed in a crash in Simcoe over the weekend.

Hugh Elliot of Norfolk County died as a result of the crash Friday evening.

Police and fire crews responded to the collision, which involved a motor vehicle and a bus.

The vehicle was travelling westbound on Windham Road West when it collided with the bus, which was heading southbound on Nixon Road.

Both vehicles caught fire as a result, and were destroyed.

No one on the bus was injured in the crash and fire.