Deceased identified after incident in Northern Bruce Peninsula
Emergency crews responded to the scene in Northern Bruce Peninsula on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Source: OPP)
London, Ont. -
Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a sudden death in Northern Bruce Peninsula.
OPP, EMS, Fire and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre responded to a report of an injured person near Cyprus Lake Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20 around 4:15 p.m.
Police say one individual was pronounced deceased.
He has been identified as Rahul Makhija, 23, of Scarborough.
A second person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
OPP say they would like thank witnesses that provided lifesaving measures on scene.