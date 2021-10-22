Deceased identified after incident in Northern Bruce Peninsula

London, Ont. -

Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a sudden death in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

OPP, EMS, Fire and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre responded to a report of an injured person near Cyprus Lake Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20 around 4:15 p.m.

Police say one individual was pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as Rahul Makhija, 23, of Scarborough.

A second person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP say they would like thank witnesses that provided lifesaving measures on scene.