Debut of 'Hexagon Project to honour Afzaal family

‘Hexagon Project’ was set to debut during the vigil for the Afzaal family in 2022 — the one year anniversary of a truck attack that killed four family members.

The project wasn't shown because of heavy rains on June 6, but the project found new life and a larger scope this past winter.

"We decided to take the project to the different community centres and libraries throughout the city and have Londoners write and describe what healing looks like to them and why remembering June 6 was important." Said Youth Coalition Combating Islamaphobia (YCCI) Organizer, Selma Tobah.

The YCCI was formed following the tragic events in 2020.

"I went to school with Yumna since grade two, so for about six years and when I heard that she was killed, her and her family, like they were such a beautiful family and all of us, like all her friends and just anyone who was affected, they just they felt like they had to do something because we couldn't let this happen again," said 16-year-old Jenna Khorshed

The Hexagon Project grew back in March and April, as Purple tiles were sent out to schools, libraries and community centres, inviting the public to write messages of support.

"It was really beautiful to see all these youth, like writing really positive messages and the teachers being so passionate about it and just everyone like, you know, they were out in the libraries and just people really wanted to participate." Said artist and teacher Aruba Mahmud.

The group is hard at work assembling the hundreds of tiles that have been submitted and are working towards showing it off at Museum London.

"That is going to be up right in the entrance of the Museum. London Museum. London has been a fantastic partner throughout all of this and very gracious. They're going to be keeping the piece from June through to December," said Tobah.

The YCCI is also preparing for a vigil honouring the second anniversary of the tragic loss of what's become known as 'Our London Family.