Provincial police say one person is dead and four other injured following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

This is the third fatal crash in less than 12 hours on regional roads.Those stories can be found here and here.

Police say the crash occurred at 7 a.m. on Potters Road near Otterville in Oxford County.

According to police an SUV was eastbound on Potters Road when it rolled into a ditch eventually stopping in a field.

One man inside the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. Four other men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed Potters Road to investigate the circumstances of the crash.