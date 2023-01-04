Date announced for rescheduled Knights game

The Ontario Hockey League has rescheduled the game between the London Knights and the Flint Firebirds.

The game will now be played on Feb. 6 at Budweiser Gardens.

Originally scheduled to be played on Dec. 17, the game was postponed following the sudden death of Abakar Kazbekov — a forward in his second year with the team.

The Knights returned to the ice for the first time on Dec. 28 with a 4-2 win over Erie.