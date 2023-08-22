CTV News gets first look at new southern Ontario Amazon facility

Ahead of its fall 2023 opening, CTV News London received a first look at the new Amazon fulfillment centre in Elgin County on Tuesday.

The two-million sq. ft. facility, located on the former Ford auto plant site at Colonel Talbot Road in Southwold Township., is set to open its doors on Oct. 1.

In advance of the opening, Amazon said it will begin hiring in September with a goal of hiring more than 1,000 regular full-time employees.

The new fulfillment centre will be named "YXU-1."

According to an announcement from Amazon earlier this month, the majority of the initial hires will be labourers working on the floor packaging and processing orders.

The company also said employees will work alongside the latest advanced Amazon Robotics technology to process up to 750,000 items a day.

CTV News London received a first look at the new Amazon fulfillment centre in Elgin County on Aug. 22, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Amazon said it expects the facility to ramp up operations early next year, which will include hiring more workers on top of the initial 1,000 positions this October.

Positions will start at approximately $20 per hour.

Construction at the site began in July 2021.

— With files from CTV News London's Carlyle Fiset and Kristylee Varley

