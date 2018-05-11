

The Canadian Press





The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it has laid 14 charges against an unnamed mink farm.

The animal welfare agency says it began an investigation in February after hearing concerns about the welfare of the mink on the farm.

The OSPCA investigators say they found rough handling of animals, unsanitary conditions and a lack of general care at the farm.

It's also alleged that a number of sick animals were found with injuries and large lesions.

Several southern Ontario mink farms have been broken into and minks released.

An animal rights group has been calling attention to the condition of mink farms in recent years.