

Scott Miller , CTV London





Residents lined the streets of Seaforth, Ont. on Thursday morning to see Ryan O’Reilly and the Stanley Cup.

The Huron County native - and St. Louis Blues player - is sharing his 24 hours with the cup by sharing it with his community.

There was a parade Thursday morning in Seaforth followed by pictures with O’Reilly and the cup at the Seaforth arena.

Among those who got a close-up look at the cup was his biggest fan, his 99-year-old grandmother, who O'Reilly calls an incredible woman.

"I think she watches every game," O'Reilly says.

In the afternoon, O’Reilly and the cup drew crowds again in Goderich for a parade around Courthouse Square and photos at the YMCA.