

Scott Miller, CTV London





Ryan O’Reilly is bringing Lord Stanley home.

The Huron County native and the Stanley Cup will be the centrepiece of two parades in the area on Thursday, July 25.

O'Reilly is a member of the St. Louis Blues team that snagged the 2019 NHL championship, beating the Boston Bruins four games to three. It is the team's first championship win.

At 9:30 a.m., O’Reilly will be in a parade in Seaforth. Then at 1 p.m., he’ll be part of a parade around Goderich’s Courthouse Square.

There will be opportunities for pictures with O’Reilly and Lord Stanley at both events.

O’Reilly played minor hockey in Seaforth, Ont. and has many hockey connections to Goderich.

CTV News London will have full coverage of the Stanley Cup’s visit to the region.