Crosswalk to reconciliation in Lambeth, Ont.

A London, Ont. woman has started a grassroots initiative to recognize her community neighbours and broader Indigenous communities in Canada.

Janeen Hassan Stewart is working to create an orange crosswalk in Lambeth to honour nearby First Nations and, most importantly, to mourn the loss of children in the residential school system in Canada.

“It’s about us as a community showing that we care and that we are grieving with them,” she tells CTV London.

The crosswalk Hassan Stewart is working to transform is located on the west side of the intersection of Colonel Talbot Road and Main Street.

She began to pursue the project a year ago, weeks before the city installed three orange crosswalks downtown and in front of the N’Amerind Centre at Colborne and Horton Streets.

Orange crosswalk in front of the N’Amerind Centre in London, Ont. on March 25, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

Given the proximity of Lambeth to First Nations and the commerce shared she felt passionate Lambeth needed an orange crosswalk.

But funding is required. Hassan Stewart has city support to create the crosswalk. But, the material cost of an estimated $4,000 will come from the community.

An online fundraiser is growing and an auction is planned.

London Coun. Anna Hopkins, who represents Lambeth, says the effort is impressive.

“It’s wonderful. It’s a project that is meaningful to the community. The Lambeth area has a strong historical cultural significance to it and the indigenous community plays a part in that, and this is a way of acknowledging that history.”

London resident and artist, Steve Maracle, says recognizing history, both past and present, is important.

“It is deep in my heart, being a Mohawk man, First Nations. It’s every day we live with this, and I know a lot of families that have lost loved ones, and I know a lot of residential school survivors.”

Janeen Hassan Stewart and Steve Maracle in London, Ont. on March 25, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

While the crosswalk will be painted orange, hopefully well before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, Hassan Stewart is still talking to the city about its design. She would like to see it include logos, as in other Canadian cities.

But if in the end, orange stripes are all that adorns the crosswalk, she hopes local indigenous artists will be permitted to place logos, including every child matters markers on nearby sidewalks.

Maracle says Hassan Stewart's drive to make it all happen is noteworthy.

“Usually, it is just indigenous people that are going through these types of things to try to get the support of the community and she’s just doing from the greatness of her heart.”

But Hassan Stewart reiterates the effort is a community one.