Crosswalk to reconciliation in Lambeth, Ont.
A London, Ont. woman has started a grassroots initiative to recognize her community neighbours and broader Indigenous communities in Canada.
Janeen Hassan Stewart is working to create an orange crosswalk in Lambeth to honour nearby First Nations and, most importantly, to mourn the loss of children in the residential school system in Canada.
“It’s about us as a community showing that we care and that we are grieving with them,” she tells CTV London.
The crosswalk Hassan Stewart is working to transform is located on the west side of the intersection of Colonel Talbot Road and Main Street.
She began to pursue the project a year ago, weeks before the city installed three orange crosswalks downtown and in front of the N’Amerind Centre at Colborne and Horton Streets.
Orange crosswalk in front of the N’Amerind Centre in London, Ont. on March 25, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)
Given the proximity of Lambeth to First Nations and the commerce shared she felt passionate Lambeth needed an orange crosswalk.
But funding is required. Hassan Stewart has city support to create the crosswalk. But, the material cost of an estimated $4,000 will come from the community.
An online fundraiser is growing and an auction is planned.
London Coun. Anna Hopkins, who represents Lambeth, says the effort is impressive.
“It’s wonderful. It’s a project that is meaningful to the community. The Lambeth area has a strong historical cultural significance to it and the indigenous community plays a part in that, and this is a way of acknowledging that history.”
London resident and artist, Steve Maracle, says recognizing history, both past and present, is important.
“It is deep in my heart, being a Mohawk man, First Nations. It’s every day we live with this, and I know a lot of families that have lost loved ones, and I know a lot of residential school survivors.”
Janeen Hassan Stewart and Steve Maracle in London, Ont. on March 25, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)
While the crosswalk will be painted orange, hopefully well before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, Hassan Stewart is still talking to the city about its design. She would like to see it include logos, as in other Canadian cities.
But if in the end, orange stripes are all that adorns the crosswalk, she hopes local indigenous artists will be permitted to place logos, including every child matters markers on nearby sidewalks.
Maracle says Hassan Stewart's drive to make it all happen is noteworthy.
“Usually, it is just indigenous people that are going through these types of things to try to get the support of the community and she’s just doing from the greatness of her heart.”
But Hassan Stewart reiterates the effort is a community one.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine says 300 died in Mariupol theatre attack, hunger grips cities
About 300 people were killed in the Russian airstrike last week on a Mariupol theater that was being used as a shelter, Ukrainian authorities said Friday in what would make it the war's deadliest known attack on civilians yet.
Russian war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase
President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe.
Protester who lost life savings regrets involvement with 'Freedom Convoy'
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent all of his life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
Rebate coming for B.C. drivers to offset high gas prices
B.C. drivers impacted by high gas prices will soon receive a rebate from the province, Premier John Horgan announced Friday.
N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he attempts to ferry refugees to safety
A Canadian lobster fisherman attempting to drive Ukrainian war refugees to safety says the Russian shelling of Chernihiv has trapped him in the city for three days as food and water supplies decrease.
New bill tabled to give provinces $2B to relieve pandemic surgery backlogs
The federal government has tabled a new bill that includes a proposal to distribute $2 billion to the provinces and territories to help alleviate surgery backlogs caused by COVID-19, sources confirmed to CTV News.
UCP MLAs call on Jason Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
Microplastics found in human blood for first time, scientists say
Researchers in the Netherlands have detected microplastics for the first time in human blood, with the tiny plastic particles from food wrappers and beverage bottles reported in nearly 80 per cent of the small sample of people tested.
Kitchener
-
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
-
Provincial government giving more than $13M to Waterloo Region hospitals
The Ontario government announced Friday it was giving hospitals in Waterloo Region more than $13 million in funding.
-
Students rallying in Uptown Waterloo ask banks to stop investing in fossil fuels
A group from the University of Waterloo is calling for businesses, including Canada's top five banks, to stop investing in fossil fuels.
Windsor
-
Windsor man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his grandmother
A Windsor man has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years after pleading guilty to murdering his grandmother in August of 2019.
-
American singer chooses Windsor for world debut of jazz concert
A cancer survivor is realizing her life-long dream of being a professional singer, with a new concert this weekend at the Capitol Theatre in Windsor.
-
WECHU reports no new deaths, 34 COVID-19 hospitalizations
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 87 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 34 hospitalizations on Friday.
Barrie
-
'This may be a first,' Police arrest man carting stolen garden shed across town
Police were called to the downtown core in Hanover Wednesday night for reports of a man carting away a garden shed on foot.
-
-
OPP divers find body of missing Huntsville man
Bracebridge OPP said the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) found the body of a missing man from Huntsville.
Northern Ontario
-
Man, cat dead in Flour Mill apartment fire: Sudbury fire services
Sudbury fire services says one man and one cat were found dead in a multi-unit building in the Flour Mill area Friday morning after a fire broke out.
-
Sudbury police looking for female suspect in assault
Sudbury police are searching for a female suspect after a convenience store employee was attacked Friday morning.
-
New bill tabled to give provinces $2B to relieve pandemic surgery backlogs
The federal government has tabled a new bill that includes a proposal to distribute $2 billion to the provinces and territories to help alleviate surgery backlogs caused by COVID-19, sources confirmed to CTV News.
Ottawa
-
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
-
Man found guilty of second-degree murder in Ottawa stabbing death
A jury has unanimously found Nick Vanasse guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Steven Butler and the aggravated assault of Butler's son Bradley.
-
Ottawa sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
The city of Ottawa is seeing a increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa at the end of the first week without mask mandates in Ontario.
Toronto
-
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
-
Ontario reports uptick in total number of people in hospital with COVID-19 for second straight day
Ontario health officials report there are currently 667 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 161 patients in intensive care.
-
Rolling Stones set to release legendary live recordings from secret Toronto concerts
British rock legends The Rolling Stones have announced they will release for the first-time ever the live recordings from a pair of secret concerts they held in Toronto in the '70s at the historic El Mocambo.
Montreal
-
WHO rejects Quebec's Medicago vaccine over tobacco ties
The World Health Organization has dealt a blow to Quebec-based Medicago after formally rejecting its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use due to its ties to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
Quebec premier tests positive for COVID-19
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Thursday afternoon. The premier made the announcement in a post to social media later on the same day.
-
Montreal-area couple from Ukraine buying bulletproof vests and medical supplies for front lines
A Ukrainian couple that lives on Montreal's South Shore is working to help those defending their country by sending material that can be used in an active combat zone.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he attempts to ferry refugees to safety
A Canadian lobster fisherman attempting to drive Ukrainian war refugees to safety says the Russian shelling of Chernihiv has trapped him in the city for three days as food and water supplies decrease.
-
Bookkeeper accused of defrauding Nova Scotia church of more than $250,000
A Nova Scotia woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly defrauded a Catholic church of more than $250,000 over a 12-year period.
-
RCMP respond to armed robbery, stabbing, home invasion in Moncton within 10 hours
RCMP officers were busy in the Moncton, N.B., area Thursday evening into Friday morning as they responded to four separate incidents, including an armed robbery, stabbing and home invasion, in a 10-hour period.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba farmer who had $40K of canola stolen fears grain thefts may become more common
A Manitoba farmer is warning other producers to be on guard after he says $40,000 worth of canola was stolen from his farm.
-
Manitoba downgrades threat of serious spring flooding
Manitoba has downgraded the threat of major spring flooding, despite receiving a significant amount of snow this winter.
-
No deaths, COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Manitoba on Friday
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba dropped on Friday, according to the province’s dashboard.
Calgary
-
'Soaked with urine': Calgary Humane Society seeks owner of Shih-Tzu found in city’s northeast
A Good Samaritan spotted the senior Shih-Tzu on March 20 while travelling along 32nd Avenue N.E. near Ninth Street N.E., west of Deerfoot Trail.
-
Man killed by CTrain was crossing tracks between train cars: police
Calgary police say a pedestrian who died after being hit by a CTrain at the 39 Avenue Station on Thursday was crossing the tracks between the east and west platforms at the time.
-
'The protest injunction remains in effect': Calgary police preparing for weekend protests
Calgary Police Service officials are expecting more protests this weekend in what has become a regular occurrence in the city's downtown core and Beltline.
Edmonton
-
Traffic, LRT travel halted along downtown streets due to police incident: EPS
Downtown traffic is delayed as police respond to an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday morning.
-
Sherwood Park man dead after Highway 21 collision
Camrose RCMP say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. yesterday along Highway 21 near Range Road 221.
-
'We're all behind you': Young boy shows bravery at Oilers game
Five-year-old Ben Stelter stood on the ice next to his favourite Edmonton Oilers player ahead of Thursday night’s game.
Vancouver
-
Rebate coming for B.C. drivers to offset high gas prices
B.C. drivers impacted by high gas prices will soon receive a rebate from the province, Premier John Horgan announced Friday.
-
'It's like a horror movie and we happen to be in it': Former B.C. couple continues work in war-ravaged Ukraine
A former B.C. couple living in war-torn Ukraine says the situation is becoming increasingly desperate each day as the humanitarian crisis grows.
-
Ferrari impounded after driver clocked at nearly double the speed limit near SkyTrain station
The driver of a luxury car was slapped with a ticket for excessive speed after whizzing by a SkyTrain station in Burnaby, police say.