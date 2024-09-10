We're anticipating perfect fall weather this week, here's a look at your London area forecast

If you’ve got some outdoor plans, this week is looking extremely promising!

“Summer’s not finished with us just yet!” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Sunshine will continue right through your Tuesday, Wednesday, into Thursday.”

If the dampness of fall is something you dread, you’re in luck, “As we head toward Wednesday, Thursday and Friday… we’re dry – the next opportunity for showers not coming in until Friday.”

It’s a great week to squeeze in some evening campfires, or hiking, with fair weather expected to hang over us throughout.

Here’s your London area forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny. High 23 degrees, feeling like 25. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 9 degrees.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 27 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny. High 27 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy. High 27, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.